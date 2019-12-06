Study: NY among most charitable states, but does little volunteering

article

When it comes to being charitable, New Yorkers are willing to give money, but not so much of their time.

That’s the conclusion reached by a recent Wallethub study that ranked all of America’s 50 states by how charitable they are. New York was ranked as only the 19th-most charitable state overall, while Connecticut and New Jersey were ranked 26th and 29th, respectively.

New York ended up finishing as the No. 1 state in the nation in terms of charitable giving, but finished just 45th in volunteering and service. Connecticut and New Jersey’s numbers were more middle-of-the-road however, with the Constitution State finishing 30th in volunteering and 21st in charitable giving, while the Garden State finished 34th in volunteering and 19th in charitable giving.

As a whole, the United States was ranked the most generous country for the 10th year in a row, giving over $427B to charity in 2018, with 68% of the funds coming directly from individuals. In the same year, 68 million Americans volunteered throughout the country as well, serving a combined total of 7.9 billion hours per year, the equivalent of $184B of service.

To compile the study, WalletHub compared the states using 19 weighted key metrics like volunteer rate, share of population who do favors for their neighbors and shared of income donated. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 10 representing the “most charitable.”