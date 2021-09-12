Study: Marijuana use at all-time high among college students

Marijuana use is now reaching highs among college students.

Researchers at the National Institute on Drug Abuse say marijuana use among college students and their peers hit a record peak in 2020, with about 44% of college students saying they used marijuana at some point in the last year.

The study also found increases in the use of hallucinogens and drops in alcohol consumption.

In the United States, non-medical use of cannabis is legalized in 18 states and has been decriminalized in another 13 states. Earlier this year, Chuck Schumer and other Senate Democrats unveiled a proposal to federally decriminalize marijuana.

