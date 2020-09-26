Study: Fewer than 10 percent of Americans have COVID-19 antibodies

article

Over 90 percent of American adults have never formed antibodies against coronavirus and fewer than 10 percent of those with antibodies were diagnosed, according to research published Friday.

Using data from 1,300 dialysis centers in the United States, the study, published in The Lancet, says that fewer than 10 percent of the US adult population have virus antibodies, leaving the overwhelming majority of the population still vulnerable to infection.

The study found that, as has been previously reported, Black and Hispanic communities were hit harder by coronavirus, as well as people living in more densely-populated areas.

"Residents of non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic neighborhoods experienced higher odds of seropositivity… compared with residents of predominantly non-Hispanic white neighborhoods. Residents of neighborhoods in the highest population density quintile experienced increased odds of seropositivity...compared with residents of the lowest density quintile,” the study said.