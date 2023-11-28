Study: Drunkest city in each US state revealed

A new study shows that binge-drinking in America remains a problem – especially in some U.S. cities.

The company 24/7 Tempo recently compiled a list of the drunkest cities in each state by reviewing the percentage of men and women over 18 years of age who reported heavy or binge-drinking in each state’s metropolitan areas and then singled out the city or metro area with the highest rate.

The study found that the national average for adult excessive drinking is 19.8%, and 34 metro areas imbibe above that rate.

Which cities were found to be the drunkest? Here’s a look at what the company found.

Man spills beer as he tries to empty his stein in one sitting. (Credit: Philipp Guelland/Getty Images)

The drunkest cities in America revealed

24/7 Tempo found that the drunkest metro areas in America were in the Plains states, Midwest, and Far West.

An anomaly on the list was Ocean City, New Jersey. The town has prohibited alcohol sales and drinking in public since it was founded by Methodist ministers in 1879, according to 24/7 Tempo. Despite this, it has apparently not stopped residents and visitors from quaffing plenty of alcohol.

Alabama, Drunkest metro area: Daphne-Fairhope-Foley

Alaska, Drunkest metro area: Anchorage

Arizona, Drunkest metro area: Lake Havasu City-Kingman

Arkansas, Drunkest metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

California, Drunkest metro area: Santa Rosa-Petaluma

Colorado, Drunkest metro area: Fort Collins

Connecticut, Drunkest metro area: Norwich-New London

Delaware, Drunkest metro area: Dover

Florida, Drunkest metro area: Homosassa Springs

Georgia, Drunkest metro area: Gainesville

Hawaii, Drunkest metro area: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina

Idaho, Drunkest metro area: Lewiston

Illinois, Drunkest metro area: Kankakee

Indiana, Drunkest metro area: Bloomington

Iowa, Drunkest metro area: Dubuque

Kansas, Drunkest metro area: Lawrence

Kentucky, Drunkest metro area: Louisville/Jefferson County

Louisiana, Drunkest metro area: Houma-Thibodaux

Maine, Drunkest metro area: Portland-South Portland

Maryland, Drunkest metro area: Baltimore-Columbia-Towson

Massachusetts, Drunkest metro area: Barnstable Town

Michigan, Drunkest metro area: Bay City

Minnesota, Drunkest metro area: Duluth

Mississippi, Drunkest metro area: Gulfport-Biloxi

Missouri, Drunkest metro area: Cape Girardeau

Montana, Drunkest metro area: Missoula

Nebraska, Drunkest metro area: Lincoln

Nevada, Drunkest metro area: Reno

New Hampshire, Drunkest metro area: Manchester-Nashua

New Jersey, Drunkest metro area: Ocean City

New Mexico, Drunkest metro area: Albuquerque

New York, Drunkest metro area: Glens Falls

North Carolina, Drunkest metro area: Wilmington

North Dakota, Drunkest metro area: Bismarck

Ohio, Drunkest metro area: Columbus

Oklahoma, Drunkest metro area: Enid

Oregon, Drunkest metro area: Bend

Pennsylvania, Drunkest metro area: Pittsburgh

Rhode Island, Drunkest metro area: Providence-Warwick

South Carolina, Drunkest metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

South Dakota, Drunkest metro area: Rapid City

Tennessee, Drunkest metro area: Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin

Texas, Drunkest metro area: Sherman-Denison

Utah, Drunkest metro area: Salt Lake City

Vermont, Drunkest metro area: Burlington-South Burlington

Virginia, Drunkest metro area: Staunton

Washington, Drunkest metro area: Bellingham

West Virginia, Drunkest metro area: Wheeling

Wisconsin, Drunkest metro area: Wausau-Weston

Wyoming, Drunkest metro area: Casper

The drunkest states in the US

Not surprisingly, the country’s drunkest metro areas track closely with the drunkest states in America .

An earlier study found that Wyoming was the drunkest state in the U.S., followed by Iowa, Montana, Alaska and South Dakota.

In contrast, the study revealed that Utah was the least drunk state, followed by West Virginia, Oklahoma, Maryland and Illinois.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in six American adults indulges in excessive drinking on a single occasion. The agency defines binge drinking as consuming five or more drinks on one occasion for men or four or more drinks for women.

Studies have shown that excessive drinking can be a factor in chronic conditions such as liver disease, cancer, heart disease, and hypertension. It is also responsible for more than 140,000 deaths in the U.S. each year.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.