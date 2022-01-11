Student walk-out planned Tuesday in NYC to protest no virtual option

A growing number of students and teachers within the New York City Public School system are demanding a remote option due to the skyrocketing cases of COVID-19.

A flyer circulating on social media calls for all students to walk out at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday to amplify a series of COVID safety demands.

"Remote options also need to be offered for students who are out with COVID or don't feel comfortable going to school in person so that they don't miss out on important class assignments and discussions, and better safety and testing precautions need to be put in place to prevent COVID cases from rising," one of the flyers reads.

One student told FOX 5 News that some of her classes have been held inside a packed auditorium with no actual classwork assigned.

"One day since they had too many teachers absent, I actually just sat on the stage with my class because they didn't have enough space in the seats for us to sit," said Roni Silverman.

The Department of Education says 76 percent of students were out Monday. This comes as more students and staff have tested positive for COVID in recent weeks than have during the entire pandemic.

A group of teachers who want the option of going back to remote instruction held a protest outside the office of the United Federation of Teachers Monday.

The UFT, Mayor Eric Adams, and the new schools chancellor agree public schools should remain open. The mayor said he believes public schools are the safest place for children to be during this pandemic.