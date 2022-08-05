Expand / Collapse search

Streaming platforms Discovery+ and HBO Max will merge

Published 
Entertainment
FOX Business
In this photo illustration the Discovery+ (Plus) logo seen article

In this photo illustration the Discovery+ (Plus) logo seen displayed on a smartphone with the HBO Max logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Confirming reporting by Fox Business, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it would merge its two streaming platforms, Discovery+ and HBO Max, into one platform.

The yet unnamed platform will launch in the summer of 2023 and will feature several tiered options, including ad-free, ad-light, and an ad-only option.

‘BATGIRL’ MOVIE KILLED BY WARNER BROS. DESPITE COSTING NEARLY $100M

U.S. CEO David Zaslav made the announcement during the latest earnings call, where the company reported $9.8 billion in revenues against a loss of $3.4 billion.

Tubi streaming service acquired by FOX

Viewers can watch anything from retro TV shows to Hollywood blockbusters, all completely free.

Zaslav said the content from both platforms would remain intact, so original shows exclusive to both platforms would remain. The company also reported a total of 92.1 million streaming subscribers. 

Get updates to this story on FOXBusiness.com.