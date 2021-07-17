Storms bring dangerous winds, flood warnings for NYC and NJ

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:09 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Somerset County
21
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 8:40 PM EDT until SAT 9:45 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:12 PM EDT until SAT 11:15 PM EDT, Dutchess County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 1:13 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Flood Warning
until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Monroe County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 1:15 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Salem County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:41 PM EDT until SAT 11:45 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 9:30 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Ocean County, Somerset County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 1:14 PM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:25 PM EDT until SAT 10:15 PM EDT, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:51 PM EDT until SAT 9:45 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:53 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Middlesex County, Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 2:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 7:12 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 8:33 PM EDT until SAT 10:30 PM EDT, Orange County

Storms bring dangerous winds, flood warnings for NYC and NJ

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
New York City
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - Strong, potentially dangerous thunderstorms rolled through the tri-state region on Saturday, bringing dangerous winds and flash flood warnings.

New York City and much of the tri-state region is under a severe thunderstorm watch that will last until 11 p.m. for much of the region, with the National Weather Service warning of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

Credit: @NWSNewYorkNY

The storms brought warnings of possible isolated tornadoes earlier in the day in Hunterdon, Richmond and Middlesex Counties in New York and New Jersey, but the warnings were canceled soon after they were issued.  

The NWS tweeted that Newark Airport reported a 58 mph wind gust Saturday afternoon, while 2-3 inches of rain fell in just one hour in some areas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

Severe storm rolls through NJ

Severe thunderstorms rolled through parts of New York and New Jersey on Saturday. Video shot by Nick McElroy shows a storm moving through central New Jersey. Credit: Nick McElroy via Storyful

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for virtually the entire NY-Metro area, with nearly two inches of rain expected to fall in some areas.

Credit: @NWSNewYorkNY

Meanwhile, Saturday night's game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox has been delayed as the storms move through the area.

The worst of the heat should be gone by Sunday, but the humidity will hang around for a few more days until a bit of relief arrives next week.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!