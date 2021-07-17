Storms bring dangerous winds, flood warnings for NYC and NJ

Strong, potentially dangerous thunderstorms rolled through the tri-state region on Saturday, bringing dangerous winds and flash flood warnings.

New York City and much of the tri-state region is under a severe thunderstorm watch that will last until 11 p.m. for much of the region, with the National Weather Service warning of 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

The storms brought warnings of possible isolated tornadoes earlier in the day in Hunterdon, Richmond and Middlesex Counties in New York and New Jersey, but the warnings were canceled soon after they were issued.

The NWS tweeted that Newark Airport reported a 58 mph wind gust Saturday afternoon, while 2-3 inches of rain fell in just one hour in some areas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for virtually the entire NY-Metro area, with nearly two inches of rain expected to fall in some areas.

Meanwhile, Saturday night's game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox has been delayed as the storms move through the area.

The worst of the heat should be gone by Sunday, but the humidity will hang around for a few more days until a bit of relief arrives next week.

