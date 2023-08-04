Stonewall Inn mourns O'Shae Sibley, dancer killed at Brooklyn gas station

Dozens of people gathered at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village on Thursday night to remember the life of O'Shae Sibley, the 28-year-old dancer who was stabbed and killed in a gas station in Brooklyn last weekend.

Sibley, a 28-year-old, openly gay professional dancer, was reportedly killed at the Mobil Gas Station on Coney Island Avenue and Avenue P after a fight that police say started when two men confronted a group of shirtless men in shorts and swimsuits pumping gas and dancing.

Police said Sibley and others men confronted the group that was shouting anti-gay comments at them. The confrontation turned physical, and Sibley was stabbed in the chest and later died.

The news rocked both the LGBTQ+ community and the dance community in New York City and in Sibley's hometown of Philadelphia.

"I decided to organize tonight because O’Shea’s life mattered," said vigil organizer Dimez Cartier.

Sibley and his friends were reportedly vogueing to Beyoncé's music when he was killed, and the singer paid tribute to the dancer with a message on the landing page of the singer's official website.

"REST IN POWER O'SHAE SIBLEY," the message read.

Police have not named the suspect in the killing, but are reporting hunting for a 17-year-old male. The case is being investigated as a potential hate crime.