Beyoncé honors O'Shae Sibley, dancer stabbed to death at NYC gas station

Beyoncé is one of several people and groups paying tribute to O'Shae Sibley, the openly gay professional dancer who was stabbed and killed at a gas station in Brooklyn last Saturday.

"REST IN POWER O'SHAE SIBLEY" a message on Beyonce.com reads.

Sibley, 28, was originally from Philadelphia and had worked with several dance troupes across the region.

According to reports, Sibley and several friends were dancing at a gas station in Brooklyn, when they got into a confrontation with another group of men who demanded they stop and made derogatory comments about them being gay.

The argument allegedly escalated, and one of the men stabbed Sibley multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. So far, no arrests have been made.