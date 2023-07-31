NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit probing Saturday’s stabbing as possible hate crime

Customers at the Mobil gas station on Coney Island Avenue in Brooklyn unpacking news they can barely believe.

"I was like I got gas here. I didn’t see any yellow tape anything." — Customer

He and his son were both at the gas station moments before the crime scene tape would go up making the deadly crime scene an evident reality.

"She goes oh my God. You were there at 10:40 when I faced times you. What about? She goes someone got killed as soon as you left," the customer told FOX 5 Sunday.

Surveillance video shows 2 groups of men getting into a heated argument.

Witness statements to police confirm the group of men were yelling derogatory insults at a group of shirtless men just outside of the gas station Saturday night.

Moments later, police say around 11:15 pm, one of the men pulled a knife stabbing the victim multiple times.

"It should have never escalated to this point where someone has to lose their lives by dancing and having fun and someone on the street clearly had a problem," said one witness.

The impulsive act of violence left the group of men hysterical as the 28-year-old victim was left laying on the ground losing blood.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors are stunned by the news

"That’s something new. It’s really out of character cause I mean that don’t really go in around here. I don’t see that goin on," one resident shared.

Members of the community expressed their shock and fear surrounding the senseless stabbing worried the man behind the knife is still on the loose.

"I hope it’s not a hate crime because then at this point we’re in 2023. There’s no reason for someone to get stabbed just for their sexuality," the neighbor told FOX 5.

Midwood residents say they’re hopeful for justice for the victim and his loved ones.

"Sad to say I feel like hate crimes have been ok the rise the last couple years especially around COVID. I’ve been seeing it a lot on the news. Jewish hate crime muslim hate crime gay hate crime all of that," the resident said.

Police sources say a witness statement does confirm the suspect said something derogatory to the victim before that stabbing. Police have confirmed the hate crime unit is investigating to see if this crime fits the criteria.