Surveillance video released of deadly Deer Park nail salon crash

Updated  July 1, 2024 12:22pm EDT
Long Island
FOX 5 NY has obtained dramatic surveillance video showing Friday's deadly crash at a Long Island nail salon that killed four people.

NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg has obtained dramatic surveillance video showing Friday's deadly crash at a Deer Park, Long Island, nail salon that killed four people and injured nine more.

In the video, a Chevy Traverse, allegedly driven by 64-year-old Steve Schwally, can be seen slamming into the front window of the Hawaii Nail & Spa, located inside a strip mall on Grand Boulevard near Brandywine Drive. Watch it in the tweet below, and click here if you do not see the video embedded.

Who is Steve Schwally?

Before the crash, police said Schwally, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was driving at high speed through the parking lot.

Authorities say four people have died and nine were injured after a minivan crashed into a nail salon on Long Island on Friday afternoon.

Schwally was partially conscious when first responders arrived on the scene, police said. He was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, where he remains awaiting arraignment. So far, he's been charged with driving while intoxicated.

Back in 2013, Schwally was also arrested and charged with another DUI. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years probation.

Who were the victims?

NYPD officer Emilia Rennhack, 30, Jiancai Chen, 37, Yan Xu, 41, and Meizi Zhang, 50, were identified as the four people killed in the crash.

Nine others were hospitalized after the incident unfolded. They include:

Nicole Miele, 54, Ana Garcia, 53, Wen Jun Cheng, 35, and Michael Mehale, 58, Carol Garcia, 23, Toni Saccente, 32, Krystal Rodriguez, 37, Nicole Saccente, 55, and a 12-year-old girl whose identity is being withheld.

A candlelight vigil is being held at 7 p.m. for the victims.

NYPD officer Emilia Rennhack among victims

NYPD officer Emilia Rennhack worked in the NYPD’s 102nd precinct, and had been with the force since 2018, police said. 

"The NYPD mourns the loss of @NYPD102Pct Police Officer Emilia Rennhack," the NYC PBA posted on X. "She was tragically killed yesterday while off-duty on Long Island. Please keep her family, friends, and co-workers in your thoughts. Rest in Peace."

Rennhack was at the salon getting her nails done for another officer's wedding, the New York Post reported. 

The funeral is scheduled for July 6 at 12 p.m. at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, the NYC PBA said on X.

FOX News helped contribute to this report.