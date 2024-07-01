Vigil tonight for Deer Park nail salon crash victims

A candlelight vigil is being held at 7 p.m. on Long Island for the victims of Friday's crash in Deer Park that left four people dead, a poster outside the nail salon said.

Who is Steve Schwally?

According to Suffolk County police, Steve Schwally, 64, was driving a 2020 Chevy Traverse at high speed on Friday afternoon through a parking lot before crashing into the front window of the Hawaii Nail & Spa inside a strip mall on Grand Boulevard near Brandywine Drive.

At the time, several people were trapped. Schwally was partially conscious when first responders arrived on the scene, police said.

He was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. So far, he's been charged with driving while intoxicated. Police say he will be arraigned at a later date.

Schwally was also arrested and charged with another DUI back in 2013. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years probation.

Who were the victims?

NYPD officer Emilia Rennhack, 30, Jiancai Chen, 37, Yan Xu, 41, and Meizi Zhang, 50, were identified as the four people killed in the crash.

Nine others were hospitalized after the incident unfolded. They include:

Nicole Miele, 54, Ana Garcia, 53, Wen Jun Cheng, 35, and Michael Mehale, 58, Carol Garcia, 23, Toni Saccente, 32, Krystal Rodriguez, 37, Nicole Saccente, 55, and a 12-year-old girl whose identity is being withheld.

NYPD officer Emilia Rennhack among victims

NYPD officer Emilia Rennhack worked in the NYPD’s 102nd precinct, and had been with the force since 2018, police said.

"The NYPD mourns the loss of @NYPD102Pct Police Officer Emilia Rennhack," the NYC PBA posted on X. "She was tragically killed yesterday while off-duty on Long Island. Please keep her family, friends, and co-workers in your thoughts. Rest in Peace."

Rennhack was at the salon getting her nails done for another officer's wedding, the New York Post reported.

The funeral is scheduled for July 6 at 12 p.m. at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, the NYC PBA said on X.

FOX News helped contribute to this report.