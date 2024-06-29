Deer Park accident: 4 killed including NYPD officer after drunk driver crashes into nail salon

Suffolk County police say the man who crashed his vehicle into a nail salon in Deer Park, Long Island, was driving while intoxicated.

Four people were killed, including an NYPD officer, police confirmed to FOX 5.

Nine others were hospitalized after the incident unfolded.

The victims' identities haven't been released.

Police say Steve Schwally, 64, was driving a 2020 Chevy Traverse at high speed through the parking lot before crashing into the front window of the Hawaii Nail & Spa inside a strip mall on Grand Boulevard near Brandywine Drive Friday afternoon.

At the time, several people were trapped, and at least one person was airlifted to the hospital.

Schwally was partially conscious when first responders arrived on the scene, according to police.

He is currently being treated at a nearby hospital and is expected to be arraigned on DWI charges at a later date.

The car remains inside the salon.

