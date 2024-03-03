Staten Island 60th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade: What to expect, road closures

article

The 60th annual Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade began at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The procession will travel down Forest Avenue, beginning at Hart Boulevard and ending at Jewett Avenue.

After years of controversy over the exclusion of LGBTQ groups, the Staten Island Business Outreach Center is having an additional parade open to those groups on March 17.

RELATED: Staten Island set to host LGBTQ+ friendly St. Patrick’s Day parade for the first time

This year’s grand marshal is Timothy O’Sullivan.

The NYC DOT says the following streets will be closed:

Hart Boulevard between Forest Avenue and Revere Street

Forest Avenue between Hart Boulevard and Jewett Avenue

Forest Avenue between Jewett Avenue and Ordell Avenue

Adjacent streets may also be subject to closure as determined by the NYPD.

Bus services along Forest Avenue will see interruptions due to the parade procession.

The MTA said the S48 and S53 routes will be redirected in both directions from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S-48, St. George Ferry bound:

Via Forest Avenue

Left on Willowbrook Road

Right on Port Richmond Avenue

Right on Castleton Avenue

Right on Cebra Avenue

Left on Victory Boulevard and then on the regular route.

S-48, Holland Avenue bound:

Via Victory Boulevard

Right on Cebra Avenue

Left on Castleton Avenue

Left on Port Richmond Avenue

Left on Willowbrook Road

Right on Forest Avenue and then regular route.

S53, Brooklyn bound:

Via Castleton Avenue

Right on Haven Esplanade

Left on Forest Avenue,

Right on Victory Boulevard

Left on Clove Road and then regular route

S53, Port Richmond bound: