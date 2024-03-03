Staten Island 60th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade: What to expect, road closures
STATEN ISLAND - The 60th annual Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade began at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
The procession will travel down Forest Avenue, beginning at Hart Boulevard and ending at Jewett Avenue.
After years of controversy over the exclusion of LGBTQ groups, the Staten Island Business Outreach Center is having an additional parade open to those groups on March 17.
This year’s grand marshal is Timothy O’Sullivan.
The NYC DOT says the following streets will be closed:
- Hart Boulevard between Forest Avenue and Revere Street
- Forest Avenue between Hart Boulevard and Jewett Avenue
- Forest Avenue between Jewett Avenue and Ordell Avenue
Adjacent streets may also be subject to closure as determined by the NYPD.
Bus services along Forest Avenue will see interruptions due to the parade procession.
The MTA said the S48 and S53 routes will be redirected in both directions from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
S-48, St. George Ferry bound:
- Via Forest Avenue
- Left on Willowbrook Road
Right on Port Richmond Avenue
- Right on Castleton Avenue
- Right on Cebra Avenue
- Left on Victory Boulevard and then on the regular route.
S-48, Holland Avenue bound:
- Via Victory Boulevard
- Right on Cebra Avenue
- Left on Castleton Avenue
- Left on Port Richmond Avenue
- Left on Willowbrook Road
- Right on Forest Avenue and then regular route.
S53, Brooklyn bound:
- Via Castleton Avenue
- Right on Haven Esplanade
- Left on Forest Avenue,
- Right on Victory Boulevard
- Left on Clove Road and then regular route
S53, Port Richmond bound:
- Via Clove Road
- Right on Victory Boulevard
- Left on Forest Avenue
- Right on Haven Esplanade
- Left on Castleton Avenue and then regular route