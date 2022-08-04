Staten Island ferry service problems blamed on staffing

A lack of workers showing up is creating a commuting nightmare for people who rely on the Staten Island Ferry to travel back and forth to Manhattan.

Staten Island Ferry Service was slashed Wednesday and then suspended overnight. Hourly service resumed at 6 a.m. with the first boat leaving from St. George’s Terminal.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement, "Helping New Yorkers travel between Staten Island and Manhattan safely and efficiently is priority number one. We strongly encourage New Yorkers and visitors to seek alternatives to the ferry, and we are exploring every option to help people make that trip. We are particularly discouraging any non-essential trips at this time."

The MTA is telling commuters to look for alternate ways to get from Staten Island to work on Thursday.

NYC Ferry is operating hourly between St. George’s Landing and the Battery Maritime Building adjacent to Whitehall Terminal. For more information on NYC Ferry service you can visit: https://www.ferry.nyc/service-alerts/

Increased express bus service will be provided on the SIM1/SIM1C (Hylan Blvd), SIM3/SIM3C (Port Richmond) and SIM4/SIM4C (Richmond Avenue) express bus lines.

Local bus service will be provided off of Brooklyn subway train stops.

Staten Island Railway (SIR) will operate on a normal schedule.

The staffing issues could be related to labor issues between the transportation agency and the union that represents workers.