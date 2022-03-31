Stars of new romantic comedy Mooshot not sure they would blast off into space

A new out-of-this-world romantic comedy is launching on HBO Max today Thursday. ‘Moonshot’ stars Cole Sprouse (Riverdale, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody) and Lana Condor (To All The Boys).

The stars are cleared for takeoff in the film, but would they take a Blue-Origin-type trip to space in real life?

Condor isn’t too keen on it.

"First invite the scientists and smart people," said Condor. "There’s no need for Lana Condor to be occupying that space. I do think some people that are much smarter than I am should be up there. But if it becomes commercial (like it is in our film)… I would absolutely go."

As for Sprouse, probably not.

"The idea of going with a bunch of billionaires on a small cabin-fever-craft just to hang around in zero-G, I feel like I would have nothing to talk about. If I’m going alone I might think about it."

Moonshot is now streaming on HBO Max.