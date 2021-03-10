'Stars in the House' connects artists and fans for good causes

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Broadway theaters to shut down almost a year ago.

As we wait to find out exactly when they'll return, a special show has been working to fill the void and help support an industry that is in desperate need.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley created a daily live-streamed series called Stars in the House just days after theaters went dark last March. It features stars of the stage and screen coming together to lift spirits and raise money for the Actors Fund, which offers assistance to anyone working in the arts.

Loyal viewers have helped the show raise more than $700,000.

The show also shifts at times to support other causes like the Humane Society, the Trevor Project, and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.