Starbucks unveils updated rewards program with new member benefits

Starbucks is rolling out a redesigned version of its rewards loyalty program that introduces tiered membership levels and new benefits for customers, the company said in a press release.

According to Starbucks’ announcement, the updated program — which launched Tuesday — changes how customers earn and redeem stars and adds perks tied to how much members spend.

Free monthly drink customization

Starbucks said that all rewards members will now receive one free drink customization each month through a new offer called "Free Mod Mondays."

The company explained that this benefit allows members to add extras — such as an extra espresso shot, flavored syrup or cold foam — at no additional cost.

This promotion will be available to members at all tiers, and the first Free Mod Monday is set for March 16.

New 60‑star reward option

Starbucks also announced a new redemption option in the press release: members can now redeem 60 stars for up to $2 off any item.

The company said the lower redemption level is intended to give members more flexibility by allowing them to use stars sooner rather than saving them for larger rewards like free drinks or food.

The updated redemption structure is as follows:

25 stars – free drink customization

60 stars – $2 off any purchase

100 stars – brewed coffee/tea, bakery item or snack

200 stars – handcrafted drink or hot breakfast item

300 stars – sandwich, protein box or packaged coffee

400 stars – merchandise (up to $20 value)

3‑tier membership and expanded star earnings

The company's three‑tier rewards structure is also back:

Green: Entry level for all members

Gold: Earned after collecting 500 stars in a year

Reserve: Earned after collecting 2,500 stars in a year

The higher tiers unlock additional benefits and faster star accumulation. Members will earn stars at different rates depending on their tier:

Green: 1 star per $1 spent

Gold: 1.2 stars per $1 spent

Reserve: 1.7 stars per $1 spent

The company also noted that members can earn bonus stars when digitally reloading a Starbucks Card, earning 10 stars for a $30 reload and 25 stars for a $50 reload.

Additionally, Gold members will receive at least four extra Double Star Days per year, while Reserve members will receive at least six extra Double Star Days annually.

Changes to star expiration

The press release also explained changes to when stars expire.

Green members will keep their stars active as long as there is account activity each month, while stars for Gold and Reserve members will not expire as long as they maintain their tier status.

Tier assignments at launch

Starbucks said it assigned members to tiers based on the number of Stars they earned from January through December 2025. Members can view their tier status in the Starbucks app or via email.

Extended birthday reward windows

Finally, Starbucks said birthday rewards will have longer redemption periods depending on membership level:

Green: Standard redemption window

Gold: Seven days to redeem

Reserve: 30 days to redeem

Limited‑time secret menu drinks

The press release also described a temporary "secret menu" promotion tied to each tier. Members can order these drinks through the app:

Green: Iced Matcha Latte with strawberry purée and banana cream cold foam

Gold: Iced Caramel Macchiato with toasted coconut cream cold foam and caramel crunch topping

Reserve: Ube Shaken Espresso with mocha drizzle and chocolate cream cold foam

Reserve tier perks

Reserve tier members receive additional benefits, according to the company.

These include a free personalized Reserve card, early access to the Starbucks Shop for exclusive merchandise and Reserve coffee and invitations to exclusive coffee experiences. The company highlighted the first "Global Coffee Experience"—a trip to Tokyo later this year for 10 Reserve members and their guests.