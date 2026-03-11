Starbucks unveils updated rewards program with new member benefits
SEATTLE - Starbucks is rolling out a redesigned version of its rewards loyalty program that introduces tiered membership levels and new benefits for customers, the company said in a press release.
According to Starbucks’ announcement, the updated program — which launched Tuesday — changes how customers earn and redeem stars and adds perks tied to how much members spend.
Here's what to know:
Free monthly drink customization
Starbucks said that all rewards members will now receive one free drink customization each month through a new offer called "Free Mod Mondays."
The company explained that this benefit allows members to add extras — such as an extra espresso shot, flavored syrup or cold foam — at no additional cost.
This promotion will be available to members at all tiers, and the first Free Mod Monday is set for March 16.
New 60‑star reward option
Starbucks also announced a new redemption option in the press release: members can now redeem 60 stars for up to $2 off any item.
The company said the lower redemption level is intended to give members more flexibility by allowing them to use stars sooner rather than saving them for larger rewards like free drinks or food.
The updated redemption structure is as follows:
- 25 stars – free drink customization
- 60 stars – $2 off any purchase
- 100 stars – brewed coffee/tea, bakery item or snack
- 200 stars – handcrafted drink or hot breakfast item
- 300 stars – sandwich, protein box or packaged coffee
- 400 stars – merchandise (up to $20 value)
3‑tier membership and expanded star earnings
Starbucks.
The company's three‑tier rewards structure is also back:
- Green: Entry level for all members
- Gold: Earned after collecting 500 stars in a year
- Reserve: Earned after collecting 2,500 stars in a year
The higher tiers unlock additional benefits and faster star accumulation. Members will earn stars at different rates depending on their tier:
- Green: 1 star per $1 spent
- Gold: 1.2 stars per $1 spent
- Reserve: 1.7 stars per $1 spent
The company also noted that members can earn bonus stars when digitally reloading a Starbucks Card, earning 10 stars for a $30 reload and 25 stars for a $50 reload.
Additionally, Gold members will receive at least four extra Double Star Days per year, while Reserve members will receive at least six extra Double Star Days annually.
Changes to star expiration
The press release also explained changes to when stars expire.
Green members will keep their stars active as long as there is account activity each month, while stars for Gold and Reserve members will not expire as long as they maintain their tier status.
Tier assignments at launch
Starbucks said it assigned members to tiers based on the number of Stars they earned from January through December 2025. Members can view their tier status in the Starbucks app or via email.
Extended birthday reward windows
Finally, Starbucks said birthday rewards will have longer redemption periods depending on membership level:
- Green: Standard redemption window
- Gold: Seven days to redeem
- Reserve: 30 days to redeem
Limited‑time secret menu drinks
The press release also described a temporary "secret menu" promotion tied to each tier. Members can order these drinks through the app:
Starbucks.
- Green: Iced Matcha Latte with strawberry purée and banana cream cold foam
Starbucks.
- Gold: Iced Caramel Macchiato with toasted coconut cream cold foam and caramel crunch topping
Starbucks.
- Reserve: Ube Shaken Espresso with mocha drizzle and chocolate cream cold foam
Reserve tier perks
Starbucks.
Reserve tier members receive additional benefits, according to the company.
These include a free personalized Reserve card, early access to the Starbucks Shop for exclusive merchandise and Reserve coffee and invitations to exclusive coffee experiences. The company highlighted the first "Global Coffee Experience"—a trip to Tokyo later this year for 10 Reserve members and their guests.
The Source: Information from a Starbucks press release.