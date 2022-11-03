Stabbing leads to fatal police-involved shooting in the Bronx

A fight inside a bodega in the Bronx spilled out onto the street and ended with one man being shot and killed by police on Thursday.

According to authorities, members of the Queens Warrant Squad were investigating a separate incident while parked outside the bodega at 11:30 a.m., when a white Lexus double-parked next to them.

A 29-year-old man got out of the car and walked into the deli and stabbed a 21-year-old who happened to have a gun. The man with the knife ran out of the store, chased by the man with the gun.

That is when plain-clothed officers confronted the gunman, shooting and killing him.

The knife-wielding 29-year-old fled the scene and was found a short time later with a graze wound to his head. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say they do not know what connection the men had to each other or why they were in the bodega, to begin with.

