St. Peter's Peacocks play Purdue Boilermakers in next round of NCAA tournament

With a win over Murray State, the St. Peter's University men's basketball team is on its way to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Peacocks of Jersey City defeated the Racers of Kentucky on Saturday, 70-60 in Indianapolis.

Now it's on to Philadelphia to take on the no. 3 seeded Purdue Boilermakers on Friday. The victory came after another big win against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The 15-seeded Peacocks have their work cut out for them, but as the Cinderella story of the tournament, the team -particularly coach Shaheen Holloway and star guard Doug Edert- believes they can pull it off.

I don't think anyone is taking St. Peter's lightly anymore. — Coach Shaheen Holloway

"These guys work their whole lives for this moment. I tell these guys, take advantage of it," said Holloway. I don't think anyone is taking St. Peter's lightly anymore."

"We had a great time in Indy. We're looking forward for Philly right now," said Edert.

The Nutley, New Jersey native came off the bench to score 13 points for the Peacocks, including some big baskets late. Saint Peter’s built a 13-point lead early in the second half and never trailed, but Murray State still made it tense. Justice Hill hit a 3-pointer to get the Racers within 59-57 with 4:07 left. Edert followed with a 3 and a layup, and the Peacocks closed it out at the free-throw line.

"We believed we could win the game and we ended up getting the job done," added Edert.

RELATED: Saint Peter's is 3rd 15 seed in Sweet 16, beats Murray State

With the Associated Press