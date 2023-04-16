St. Patrick's Cathedral honors donor families and transplant recipients

Dozens of families came together for the 26th annual Remember & Rejoice service at Saint Patrick's Cathedral Saturday.

People whose loved ones died, sat next to people who were thankful to be alive.

Grief and gratefulness side by side.

"In 2014, I was listed for a heart transplant," said Karen Crowell, a heart transplant recipient.

Crowell faced heart failure at the age of 22 after battling dilated cardiomyopathy. She needed a new heart. After eight weeks of waiting, a boy died, his family choosing to donate his organs.

"His name was Thomas," Crowell said, "and he was a 16-year-old from Long Island, and he has the absolute best family that I've become very close with over the years."

Hundreds gathered inside the cathedral in honor of the donors that help save lives every year.

"We see them walking down wedding aisles, we see them traveling, hiking, spending time together," said Leonard Achan, President and CEO of LiveOnNY.

LiveOnNY oversees and coordinates organ and tissue transplantation in New York. It says organ transplants are up 30 percent last year. More than 22,000 New York lives have been saved and each grieving family is uniquely connected to the recipient.

"This is beautiful," Achan said. "The technology and the science of transplants existed long enough, where we're seeing the generational impact of organ donation."

One donor can save eight lives by donating their heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas, and intestines.

Their tissue can help heal 50-75 people.

To sign up to be a donor, you can do it at the DMV you can go to www.liveon.org. Be sure to tell your family and friends about your intentions.