Bruce Springsteen drunk driving court hearing on Wednesday in NJ

article

Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in New Jersey for his drunk driving arrest last year.

'The Boss' was due in front of Judge Anthony Mautone at a virtual hearing in federal enclave court at 11 a.m., reported the NY Post.

Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area also known as Sandy Hook, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Springsteen, 71, received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The rocker allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer when he was confronted by a park ranger near the park’s historic lighthouse.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is in Monmouth County, about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and which was later made famous with his debut album, "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J."

Advertisement

A spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative.

With the Associated Press