Bruce Springsteen, Patti Scialfa attend son's swearing-in as Jersey City firefighter

One of the 16 new firefighters sworn into service with the Jersey City Fire Department on Tuesday has a very well-known name in the Garden State and beyond: Springsteen.

Sam Springsteen, 25, is the youngest of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa's children. His famous parents attended the ceremony.

The Boss told reporters that he was excited to celebrate Sam's day.

"We're very proud," Bruce said. "We're just excited for him today."

"I think he can handle himself really well," he added, according to the New York Post.

Bruce Springsteen and his son Sam Springsteen embrace at City Hall in Jersey City, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020. (Courtesy of Jersey City Mayor's Office)

In an Instagram post last summer, Patti said that becoming a Jersey City firefighter was Sam's dream.

"A big congratulations to the new firefighters that are joining us," Mayor Steve Fulop said at the swearing-in. "They are joining, pound for pound, the best fire department anywhere in the country."

Fulop said in a tweet that he spent some time talking to Bruce and Patti in his office.

With The Associated Press