Spotted lanternfly warning in NJ and Staten Island

Officials in parts of New Jersey and on Staten Island are warning residents about the highly invasive Spotted lanternfly.

The bug, which originates in Asia, is not a threat to humans, but does pose a threat to more than 70 different plants and trees that it feeds off of.

According to the NYS Dept. of Agriculture, several live, adult insects were discovere in Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve. Maple trees, apple trees, grapevine and hops- all important to New York's agriculutre, are at risk.

"Spotted Lanternfly poses a troubling threat to the environment and agriculture of New York State but also to the quality of recreational opportunities and experiences we offer in our State Parks and public lands," said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid.

If you spot a Spotted lantern in New York, visit the state's website to document your finding.

In New Jersey, the Department of Agriculture issued an eight-county quarantine for people traveling in and out of Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Salem, Somerset, and Warren counties. People there are asked to inspect vehicles for hitchhiking Spotted lanternflies and inspect outdoor items like lawn equipment and paving stones for eggs.

Report Spotted lanternfly sightings at slanternfly@njaes.rutgers.edu.

In Paramus, police urge anyone who sees a Spotted lanternfly or any of its eggs to contact them. The department has established a spotted lanternfly hotline 1-833-BAD-BUG-ZERO.