Sports brand Brooks donating sneakers to hospital workers

For three more days, avid runners, walkers, and other fitness enthusiasts can help health care professionals working the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

A few weeks ago, Brooks Running gave away 10,000 pairs of shoes in 45 minutes to medical workers. That was such as success that the footwear and apparel brand is looking to team up with shoppers to give away another 25,000 pairs.

Brooks will donate a pair of shoes for every purchase of the Glycerin 18, Transcend 7, or Bedlam 2 model shoes or any purchase of at least $150 in Brooks gear. This campaign runs through Sunday, May 10.

The program supports local businesses as well because you don't have to order directly from Brooks. Instead, you can shop at a local running specialty store.

I've owned several pairs of Brooks shoes in my decade of running. I generally like them, have tested them for a product roundup, and have recommended that runners and walkers at least give the brand a try. (The same pair of Brooks Ghost shoes carried me through several half-marathons and my first marathon; and a couple of years ago, I helped my dad find a better shoe for his long walks along the Upper Delaware River—he ended up choosing the Brooks Transcend.)

Anyway, if you need new shoes and you want to help our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, PAs, phlebotomists, critical care techs, nurse assistants, and other hard-working health care pros, you can learn more about this program here.

