Speeding car slams into protesters in Chile

A car plowed through a crowd of protesters, injuring at least five people, in Antofagasta, Chile, on Nov., 21, according to local reports.

A number of videos shared locally show the car running down people on a street, before speeding away.

The damaged car was seen driving along a road, and pulling into a police station.

On social media police said the vehicle had been seized and an arrest made, and hit back at speculation that the driver was a police officer, calling it "fake news."

In a statement, police said the driver was a merchant whose store had been looted during the protests. Police also posted a photo of a man it said had been detained.

Chile's National Institute of Human Rights said on Twitter that it sent representatives to the hospital to take statements from the people injured.

Protests started in Chile last month in opposition to proposed increases to subway fares. Despite the suspension of the fare increase, the protests have broadened to encompass issues of economic inequality and calls for the resignation of President Sebastian Pinera.

Twenty-two people have died and almost 2,000 people have been injured in the protests, according to reports.

An Amnesty International report released on Thursday said Chilean police were "carrying out widespread attacks using unnecessary and excessive force with the intention of injuring and punishing protesters."

