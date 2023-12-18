Southwest Airlines fined $140M over 2022 holdiay travel disaster

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until TUE 1:30 AM EST, Warren County
25
Flood Warning
from MON 4:30 PM EST until MON 8:30 PM EST, Sussex County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:30 AM EST, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:24 AM EST, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:28 PM EST until TUE 3:25 AM EST, Morris County
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:23 PM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until MON 11:15 PM EST, Morris County, Sussex County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:16 AM EST, Morris County, Passaic County
Flood Warning
until MON 9:45 PM EST, Morris County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from MON 4:28 PM EST until MON 8:30 PM EST, Monmouth County
Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 AM EST, Monmouth County, Ocean County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:52 PM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:25 PM EST, Middlesex County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:21 PM EST, Bergen County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:45 AM EST, Bergen County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:45 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:20 AM EST, Ulster County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:18 AM EST, Ulster County
Flood Warning
from MON 4:06 PM EST until TUE 6:00 AM EST, Rockland County, Bergen County, Hudson County
River Flood Warning
until WED 6:00 AM EST, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:45 PM EST until WED 7:45 AM EST, Dutchess County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County, Essex County, Essex County, Essex County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Morris County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Passaic County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:30 AM EST, Fairfield County

Southwest Airlines fined $140M over 2022 holdiay travel disaster

By
Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Airlines gear up for holiday travel season

The holiday travel season is already kicking into full gear. FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini has more.

NEW YORK - With Christmas just a week away, airline travelers know there’s always an increased risk of cancelations and delays.

"Yes, it can be really bad," said Regina Clancy. 

She and her family came to the Tristate to experience New York City during the holiday season.  They flew home to Orlando from MacArthur Airport on Long Island on Monday, strategically opting not to fly too close to Christmas or New Year's. 

"Right in between, beat it all," she said.

Each year, winter weather compounded by busy airports creates the unpredictability that is characteristic of holiday travel.

Last December a major storm created major air travel issues and there were airline interruptions across the board. Southwest Airlines just couldn’t recover as quickly as its competitors, canceling thousands of flights. More than 2 million travelers were left stranded over the holidays.

Now, the U.S. Department of Transportation is sending a strong message, fining Southwest.  

The airline will pay $35 million as part of a $140 million settlement to resolve a federal investigation into what happened.

"We thought that level was very important to send a signal to industry," said Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg.

If you’re flying around Christmas and New Year's, this year, you might want to give yourself extra time to make things easier on yourself, because travel experts are predicting busy airports yet again.

"We are expecting record levels of passengers for the Christmas holidays and New Year's," said travel expert and Senior Airline Business Reporter at The Points Guy, David Slotnick. 
 