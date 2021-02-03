South Dakota humane society will let you name a litter box after your ex

article

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society in South Dakota is offering anyone who’s feeling vindictive about Valentine’s Day to send their ex a message — by naming a litter box after them.

The organization says for a donation it will write your ex’s name on the bottom of a litter box and let the cats do the rest.

"Our well-fed felines will cover your former #1 with plenty of #2," the humane society wrote in a flier posted to their Facebook account.

Bethany Buitenbos, marketing manager for SFAHS, recently told the Argus Leader that "quite a few" names were submitted within hours of announcing the "#CRAPPYEX" fundraiser.

She said that depending on how many names are submitted, she plans to take a picture of each litter box before the cats do their business.

"We know not everyone really likes Valentine's Day, so this offers something so someone who's not feeling so happy about Valentine's Day," said Buitenbos.

Most importantly, the cats that will be defacing the names of exes are all adoptable, the organization said.

For those less vengeful, custom Valentine’s Day cards adorned with personal paw prints from the society’s dogs and cats are also available.

