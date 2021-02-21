South African COVID-19 variant discovered on Long Island

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced Sunday that the South African variant of COVID-19 was discovered in a county resident.

"Case numbers and positivity rates in Nassau County continue to drop – but we need to keep that progress going," Curran said in a statement. "We don’t believe the South African variant is more deadly, but it may be more contagious. The best response is to continue the tried and true precautions: wearing masks, avoiding social gatherings, distancing, staying home and getting tested when sick. Nassau County is NY’s leading large County in vaccinations according to State data, and we’ll continue to get as many shots in arms as quickly as we can."

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state's COVID-19 positivity rate, now at 2.99%, was beneath 3 percent for the first time since November 23.

"We continue to see a reduction in positivity and hospitalizations throughout the state, which is good news, and this progress is allowing us to reopen the valve on our economy even further," Governor Cuomo said. "But with the discovery of a case of the South African variant in the state, it's more important than ever for New Yorkers to stay vigilant, wear masks, wash hands and stay socially distanced. We are in a race right now — between our ability to vaccinate and these variants which are actively trying to proliferate — and we will only win that race if we stay smart and disciplined."

A Connecticut resident in a New York City hospital tested positive for the virus last week.

Advertisement