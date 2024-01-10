article

As 2024 brings significant milestone anniversaries for various films and shows set in New York City, the perfect way to inaugurate the year is with a grand celebration of "The Sopranos" 25th Anniversary!

Here's how New Yorkers are celebrating la famiglia:

Sopranos Sites tour

To mark the 25th anniversary of the iconic mob series, "The Sopranos" fans chose to commemorate the occasion with The Sopranos Sites tour.

This four-hour expedition, organized by On Location Tours in New Jersey, takes participants to significant Sopranos landmarks.

The itinerary includes visits to notable locations like Holsten's, where the iconic final scene was recreated, complete with a meal featuring hot dogs and their renowned onion rings.

Fans can get to know the real Muffler Man, the 25-foot giant made out of fiberglass.

Additionally, the tour explores Satin Dolls, the infamous strip club in Lodi, New Jersey, immortalized on the show as "Bada Bing!"

To book a tour click here.

Satriale’s pop-up

In Kearney, New Jersey, fans can get a taste of Satriale's at Regina's Grocery and Deli for one day only.

Satriale's is bringing an authentic Sopranos-inspired Italian sandwich from Regina’s right to their door, available exclusively through the delivery app, Postmates.

Celebrate at Da Nico's

Indulge in a boss-like dining experience at Da Nico’s Sopranos Table from January 11 to February 4.

Da Nico's Italian restaurant invites guests to relish a delightful special menu featuring Sopranos-inspired dishes such as Carmela’s Baked Ziti and Satriale’s Special Caprese, providing an authentic taste of the Soprano family’s world.

Renowned Sopranos star Michael Imperioli himself has endorsed Da Nico's as one of his favorite Italian restaurants in NYC, assuring an accurate representation.

Secure your reservations directly with the restaurant now.

Sopranos screening at the Alamo

Teaming up with Alamo Drafthouse, Max is set to host Family Reunion fan screenings in Lower Manhattan, commemorating the official anniversary of the premiere.

These exclusive screenings will feature the pilot episode, providing fans with an opportunity to relive the show's inception.

The event will have special guest appearances, Sopranos-themed concessions, trivia sessions, photo opportunities, and exciting swag giveaways.

Max is set to debut "The Sopranos: 25th Anniversary collection", featuring 15 previously unreleased deleted scenes, including three never-before-seen ones. The collection will also offer over five hours of behind-the-scenes featurettes, along with every season of the acclaimed series.

About the Sopranos

"The Sopranos" debuted on HBO back on Jan. 10, 1999, and ran for six seasons through June 10, 2007. There were 86 episodes in total.

The mob series revolves around Tony Soprano, a New Jersey-based Italian-American mobster played by James Gandolfini who struggles to balance his work and family life as the leader of a criminal organization.

387931 02: James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano and Edie Falco as Carmela Soprano seek counseling in HBO's hit television series, "The Sopranos" (Year 3). (Photo by HBO)

He reluctantly explores during secret therapy sessions with psychiatrist, Jennifer Melfi, played by Lorraine Bracco.

The series also features Sopranos family members, colleagues, and rivals, including his wife Carmela, played by Edie Falco, and his protégé and distant cousin Christopher Moltisanti, played by Michael Imperioli.

The Sopranos has won 21 Primetime Emmys (with three wins each for James Gandolfini and Edie Falco in the lead drama acting categories, and one each for Michael Imperioli and Drea de Matteo in the supporting categories), five Golden Globes, and Peabody Awards for its first two seasons.

In 2004, The Sopranos became the first cable series to win the Emmy for Outstanding Drama.