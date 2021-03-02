Some Dr. Seuss books to be pulled for racist imagery

article

The organization that preserves author Dr. Seuss's legacy says it will stop publishing 6 titles because they contain racist imagery. Among them are "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo".

In a statement on its website, Dr. Seuss Enterprises said that the books "portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong." It released the news on Dr. Seuss's birthday, which is Reading Across America day in many public schools.

"McElligot’s Pool", "On Beyond Zebra!", "Scrambled Eggs Super!", and "The Cat’s Quizzer" are the other titles that are being pulled.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises said it worked with a panel of experts, including educators, reviewed its catalog of titles and made the decision last year to cease publication and licensing of those titles.

Theodor Geisell created a series of Dr. Seuss children's books that children have read for generations.

As adored as Dr. Seuss is by millions around the world for the positive values in many of his works, including environmentalism and tolerance, there has been increasing criticism in recent years over the way Blacks, Asians, and others are drawn in some of his most beloved children’s books, as well as in his earlier advertising and propaganda illustrations.

The National Education Association, which founded Read Across America Day in 1998 and deliberately aligned it with Geisel’s birthday, has for several years deemphasized Seuss and encouraged a more diverse reading list for children.

In World War II he also created controversial propaganda work which has been criticized for being racist with stereotypical portrayals of Japanese people.

In 2017 Melania Trump tried to donate Dr. Seuss' books to a Massachusetts elementary school but the librarian rejected them saying their illustrations were examples of racist propaganda.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.