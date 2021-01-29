Snowy Owl spotted in Central Park for first time in over a century

A rare snowy owl was spotted in Central Park this week, reportedly for the first time in 130 years.

While snowy owls have been reported appearing as far south as Georgia, Kentucky, and the entire Gulf Coast, the gorgeous raptors aren't known for being fans of big cities.

According to the New York Times, the last time one of the birds was seen in Central Park was in 1890.

Video of the bird captured by the Twitter account Manhattan Bird Alert showed it being unbothered by a flock of nearby crows.

The snowy owl isn't the first bird celebrity to visit the city. Just last year, a tiny northern saw-what owl dubbed "Rocky" was found inside of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. A rare Barred Owl also made an appearance in Central Park in November of last year, drawing birding enthusiasts, while the appearance of a Mandarin Duck in Central Park in 2018 drew dozens of onlookers.