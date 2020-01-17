Snow forecast for NYC region on Jan. 18

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of northeast New Jersey, the upper boroughs of New York City, the lower Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut.

The advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Snow accumulations are forecasted of two to five inches.

Areas north of NYC could see higher accumulations. Lower accumulations are expected along the coast before a change to rain.

Conditions on the roads will likely be slippery. Travel on Saturday could be hazardous.

The high in NYC is expected to be in the upper 30s.

