Venomous snake sighting in NJ county triggers police warning

Two separate sightings of a venomous snake in Somerset and Hunterdon counties have prompted warnings from officials in New Jersey.

According to the Watchung Police Department, a northern copperhead was spotted in the area of Scott Drive in an alert posted on Monday, Aug. 26.

"Residents should be aware that this is a venomous snake. Please contact the Department of Environmental Protection at (908)638-4381 if you encounter one," police said.

Northern copperhead snake (Agkistrodon contortrix mokasen), 2005. Image courtesy Centers for Disease Control (CDC) / Edward J. Wozniak. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Woodlands Wildlife Refuge in Hunterdon County said in a Facebook post a week earlier that a female northern copperhead was found injured.

"This female was found injured and safely brought to us for medical attention and care," the agency said.

According to the Rutgers University New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station, the northern copperhead is "only found in the northern half of the state" and described as "very shy and secretive snakes."

"Copperheads are docile snakes that do not bite unless provoked," the website says. "Most bites occur when snakes are being deliberately harassed, handled, or hurt."

Experts say a bite by a copperhead is rarely fatal.

To prevent possible encounters, the Middle-Brook Regional Health Commission provides these tips:

Do not approach, touch, or handle any snake.

Stay away from tall grass and piles of leaves when possible.

Avoid climbing on rocks or piles of wood where a snake may be hiding.

Be aware that snakes tend to be most active at dawn and dusk and in warm weather.

Wear boots and long pants when working outdoors.

Wear lath gloves when handling brush and debris.

New Jersey has 22 species of snakes,the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife says.