Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Union County
11
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 1:42 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Ulster County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 1:44 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:07 PM EDT until THU 5:00 PM EDT, Orange County, Rockland County, Bergen County, Passaic County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Western Dutchess County, Western Passaic County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 4:30 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Western Passaic County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Sussex County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County

Smuggling ring trafficked over $130M in counterfeit shoes, headphones to U.S.: Feds

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Queens
FOX 5 NY
FILE - Generic gavel on wooden table. article

FILE - Generic gavel on wooden table.

NEW YORK - Four members of an international smuggling ring were indicted in federal court Thursday for allegedly trafficking over $130M in counterfeit goods to the U.S. from China.

"As alleged, the defendants trafficked in counterfeit merchandise that they fraudulently branded as genuine to pass off to purchasers in the United States at a purported retail value of more than $130 million," stated Acting United States Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis.

According to authorities, the suspects would import generic goods into the country via the Port of New York and New Jersey. The goods would then be delivered to workshops and storage facilities controlled by some of the suspects in Queens and on Long Island.

Inside those workshops, insignias, emblems, trademarks, and other brand signifiers were applies to the generic goods in order to make them appear to be brand-name merchandise. The goods would then be sold to consumers and wholesale buyers.

The estimated retail value of the counterfeit-branded goods, had they been genuine, was over $130M.

The suspects, Hai Long Zhou (also known as "Zangkun Zhou"), 53, Yan Xue Huang (also known as "Yan Xue Zhou" and "Yan Xue Li Ming"), 50, and Jian Fen Yang, of Queens, along with Saiyin Hou, 25, of Brooklyn, are all facing charges including conspiracy to traffic, trafficking in counterfeit goods and money laundering. All four were released on $200,000 bond.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters