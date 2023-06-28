NYC passengers brace for more delays, storms, wildfire smoke

Travelers are hoping their flight issues get resolved sooner rather than later this morning.

Some have been stranded for hours due to flight cancelations, severe weather and the nationwide air traffic controller shortage.

It has been a travel disaster for many, waiting hours to secure their flights ahead of the holiday weekend.

Frustration boiled Tuesday as many flights were delayed for hours before abruptly being canceled.

Some passengers have opted to wait, whereas others are considering other means, like driving.

All of this comes as New York braces for the return of smoke and haziness due to the ongoing Canadian wildfires.

(Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"Due to incoming winds tonight and ongoing Canadian wildfires, New York City could experience worse air quality tomorrow, Wednesday, June 28," Mayor Eric Adams said in a tweet.

A few weeks ago, the air quality was so poor flights were grounded due to visibility issues.

Officials say it shouldn't be as intense last time, but nonetheless they are still preparing.

LaGuardia Airport Status

There are no ground stops or delays at the moment, according to the FAA.

Newark Airport Status

There are no ground stops or delays at the moment, according to the FAA.

JFK Airport Status