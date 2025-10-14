Auto body shop ‘explosion’ fire in Hillside, NJ burns through multiple businesses

The Brief Hillside Fire Chief Rashawn Carey says the blaze has reached a five-alarm and remains "very active," fueled by flammable chemicals and a gas line rupture. Mayor Dahlia Vertreese says at least six or seven businesses, including a flower shop, grocery store, and auto body shop, have burned, and one home was severely damaged. "One of our central business hubs is going to look a lot different in the morning," Vertreese said, urging residents to stay away from the smoky area.



A powerful explosion at an auto body shop in Hillside, New Jersey, set off a five-alarm fire Tuesday evening, sending thick black smoke pouring into the air and drawing a massive emergency response.

Mayor says to ‘avoid Maple Avenue’

What we know:

Mayor Dahlia Vertreese said the fire began after the shop, located on Maple Avenue near Conklin, exploded, a blast so strong it shook nearby buildings.

"We had a wall collapse," Vertreese said, adding that the entire Maple Avenue shopping strip between Conklin and Hillside Avenue appears to be destroyed.

Mayor says town ‘will look a lot different in the morning’

The scene remains extremely smoky, with visibility low as flames continue to burn.

Crews can be seen going in and out of the fire, hauling hoses, and checking on one another after intense bursts of heat and smoke.

Mayore Vertreese said she’s watched firefighters "going into the line of fire and coming back out for medical treatment to make sure they are okay."

"This is a harrowing sight," the mayor said in a Facebook post. "If you are in the area of Maple Avenue, please stay away from the lower half toward Hillside Avenue. It is very, very smoky."

The Latest:

As of 9:18 p.m., the fire was still burning and had ripped through at least six nearby businesses, including a flower shop the mayor described as one of the oldest in town. Vertreese said one home was severely impacted and that "one of our central business hubs is going to look a lot different in the morning."

"We’re all going to be impacted," she said, calling the scene heartbreaking for longtime residents and small business owners.

Fire Chief says scene remains ‘very active'

Dig deeper:

Hillside Fire Chief Rashawn Carey said the blaze remains "very active" and is still "doubtful" at this time. He said multiple businesses, including a grocery store, auto shop, and beauty salon, are burning, and that a gas line rupture and flammable chemicals are fueling the flames.

"There are multiple modalities that are making this fire difficult to fight," Carey said.

‘Second-worst fire in 18 years’

One person has been transported from the scene, though the chief did not disclose whether there were any injuries.

As of 9 p.m., Carey said crews had been battling the fire for about two hours.

OEM crews are on scene, along with a heavy police presence, as emergency teams continue to battle the multi-alarm blaze and monitor for flare-ups.

FOX 5 NY metro cameras captured thick plumes of smoke rising from the area, visible from miles away, even near Newark Liberty International Airport.

What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.