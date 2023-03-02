'Small Is Beautiful' miniature art exhibit, with pieces as small as a needle eye, opens in NYC

For art fans – or those who appreciate the miniature things in life – a new exhibit has opened in Manhattan to showcase the tedious, small-scale work of artists from around the world.

" Small is beautiful, Miniature Art " features more than 130 miniature artworks from 32 internationally-acclaimed artists and is an experience for all ages. The works range from photography, sculpture, miniature food, and more. Some of the smallest works in the exhibition are only visible under a microscope.

Bosnian artist Jasenko Đorđević sculpts micro-monuments, characters, and works of art into the lead of a pencil.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ One of Bosnian artist Jasenko Đorđević's pieces on display.

Artist Gaspard Mitz playfully stages miniature figurines in his "Box Stories" work, offering a nod to real-life paintings – sometimes amusing and sometimes poetic.

One of his pieces, titled Gerard’s breakfast, references a 17th century masterpiece.

Gerard’s breakfast, by artist Gaspard Mitz, is pictured at "Small is beautiful, Miniature Art."

Among the tiniest pieces in the exhibit are those done by British artist David A Lindon, a trained engineer whose work is so small – it comfortably sits on the head of a pen. Lindon works under a microscope for 6 to 10 hours at a time.

Some of his more notable pieces include Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Sunflowers inside the eye of a needle.

Among the tiniest pieces in the exhibit are those done by British artist David A Lindon.

The "Small is Beautiful" exhibition idea was born from social media, where there are many miniature artists who share their tiny, detail-oriented work, according to the organizers.

The exhibition, located at 718 Broadway in Manhattan, comes following a successful run in both London and Paris.

"One of the main purposes of the experience is to be able to give the public the chance to discover miniature art in real life," Serge Victoria, producer of the exhibit which premiered in Paris in 2021, said in a statement. "This experience is a journey in the universe of miniature art, a wonder we are excited to share with visitors."

"Small is beautiful, Miniature Art" is open daily starting at 10 a.m. and will run through August. Tickets start at $19.50 for children and $24 for adults and can be purchased online here .

