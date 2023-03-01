260-foot drop tower to go up in Times Square

Imagine a 260-foot drop tower in the middle of Times Square. Better yet, a 260-foot drop tower, between hotel rooms, with an observation deck below it, in Times Square.

This new real estate will be a combination of fine dining, hotel stays, and thrill rides all in a 56-story high-rise.

The project was proposed by Extell Development, which is involved with a number of Time Square hotels including the W Hotel and The Hyatt.

The amenity is set to go up in a lot on the corner of 46th Street and Eighth Avenue.

Construction is already underway, and residents have mixed feelings.

"I think they need other things in this city besides amusement rides," one person said.

While others are excited about the new amenity.

"It's going to be a great addition to the neighborhood." — Tom Harris,<strong> </strong>President of the Times Square Alliance

This is nothing new for Times Square. In 2021, the Times Square Wheel went up and most recently, Rise NY, that takes you through the city.

If the thriller ride is built, this would be yet another attraction that the city thinks will help to bring in revenue.

The project is expected to be complete by 2027.