11-story Ferris wheel coming to Times Square

By
Published 
Times Square
FOX 5 NY

Ferris Wheel coming to Times Square

Times Square is getting a new attraction to help lure in tourists - a giant Ferris Wheel, over 100 feet high.

NEW YORK - In a few short days, you won’t need to ride an elevator to the top floor to take in breathtaking views of Times Square.

Instead, you can hop on an eleven-story ferris wheel, which will hoist its passengers high above the crossroads of the world.

Vito Bruno, who owns AMPM Entertainment Concepts, is the mastermind behind the project.

He says a six-person crew flown in from across the country, equipped with several fifty-three-foot trailers, began assembling the massive attraction today.

"Hopefully, we’ll help sell some tickets to Broadway and help New York and Broadway and Times Square come back to life," Bruno adds.

The wheel will be ready for all thrill-seekers come Tuesday, operating from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

However, Bruno's permit only allows him to keep it here for twenty-nine days.

For many New Yorkers, it’s a trip down memory lane, at least for those who spent their childhoods riding the iconic Toys ‘R’ Us Ferris wheel.

Tickets for the attraction cost between $15 and $20.

You can purchase them online or on-site.