Sleeping on the job? Casper is now hiring professional snoozers for cash

By Angelica Stabile
Published 
FILE - A sign on facade of Casper mattress store on Santana Row in San Jose, California, Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Sleeping on the job is now a requirement at this new gig.

Mattress company Casper is looking to hire professional sleepers to test out their products by simply catches some zzzs. 

Candidates will be paid $25 per hour for one month to try out mattresses at local Casper Sleep Shops.

The job also touts the potential to continue working with the brand.

get-paid-to-sleep.jpg

This graphic advertises Casper's job opening for professional sleepers. (Casper / Fox News)

The three applicants who are hired will have the flexibility to sleep and create content from locations that best express their sleep personality, a Casper spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Sleepers must be willing to sleep in public and in unexpected settings.

The benefits of good sleep

Most adults need 7 or more hours of quality sleep each night, according to the National Institutes of Health. Kids and teens need even more.

They should also have a deep love for deep sleep, the company said.

Candidates should also have the ability to power nap and a desire to sleep as much as possible.

When sleepers aren’t snoozing on the clock, their responsibilities include creating short-form videos talking about all things sleep.

Other perks include a pajama dress code — and free Casper products.

GettyImages-480182220.jpg

FILE - A view of the Casper mattresses during Casper's LA celebration at Blind Dragon on July 9, 2015, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Casper Sleep Inc.)

The job offering first sprouted from a TikTok video that the brand posted. 

It showed someone sound asleep in a Casper store.

Comments have been flooding in ever since. 

Some considered the act a "dream job," with many wondering, "How can I apply for this job?"

"Wait, you can get paid to do that?" one user asked.

Prospective sleepers can apply for real by filling out the application at Casper.com — and creating an optional video cover letter on TikTok.

Candidates must be 18 years or older to apply.

