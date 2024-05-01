Skittles offers rent-free NYC apartment: Here's how to enter

Taste the rainbow inside your rent-free New York City apartment!

Skittles, the candy company, is giving one lucky person the chance to live in a micro-apartment for one year rent-free.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The apartment is a 350-square-foot studio located at Carmel Place on East 27th Street. This is the city's first micro-unity apartment building designed by TikTok sensation and interior designer Dani Klarić.

"The Skittles Littles Living apartment feels like a small escape from reality with the rainbow colors and maximalist decor," Klarić said to the New York Post in a statement.

The contest is a promotion for Skittles' newest product "Skittle Littles", a tiny version of the famous candy.

"Living in a small space doesn’t mean you have to think small when it comes to style. I had so much fun transforming the Skittles Littles Living apartment with bold colors and funky furniture," she told the Post.

You can enter the contest online up to May 21 by clicking the link here.