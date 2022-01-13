Ski resorts close to New York City offer plenty of fun

Although we haven’t had much snow in New York City yet in 2022, you can still venture out to some nearby mountains to have some fun on the ski slopes.

Editor and Host of "The Storm Skiing Journal and Podcast," Stuart Winchester says without capacity restrictions, you can expect longer lines on the slopes.

"There was an outdoor boom last year, right? Because you couldn't do anything else because COVID kept people inside," Winchester says. "I would recommend showing up very early, especially if you have kids."

A Brooklyn resident, Winchester has some recommendations for mountains nearby for quick day trips from New York City.

Here they are:

1. Elk Mountain in Union Dale, Penn.

"This is going to be about a two and a half to three-hour drive from the city. Terrific terrain does not feel like you're in Pennsylvania at all."

2. Plattekill Mountain in Roxbury, N.Y.

"It’s a cool mountain up in the Catskills right past Bel Air. It's about three hours from the city. It's family-owned. It's the last family-owned resort in the Catskills. It's got 1,100 ft. of vertical - really steep - great terrain."

3. Berkshire East Mountain Resort in Charlemont, Mass.

"This is a little-known ski area. It's also family-owned. It's right on the border with Vermont. It's got a ton of snow. Does not feel like Massachusetts skiing at all. Lots of good skiing."

But you don’t have to be an expert skier/snowboarder to enjoy the slopes. Here are Winchester’s top 3 recommendations for beginners:

1. Mount Peter in Warwick, N.Y.

"They have a series of magic carpets, very gentle terrain, a 200-foot vertical drop, very affordable rates, an army of ski instructors, a terrific little family ski area."

2. Campgaw Mountain in Mahwah, N.J.

"In New Jersey, it’s also about a 200-foot vertical drop. Very gentle slopes, not quite as is as well-known as Mount Peter, but it's another good option."

3. Thunder Ridge in Patterson, N.Y.

"In upstate New York, off of 684. I keep going up Highway 22. It's about an hour north of the city again. Tremendous beginner programs, good carpet, some really fun, gentle terrain."

Despite little natural snowfall this winter, Winchester says the snowmaking technology has given the slopes enough powder. And he’s even granted us with a bonus (hidden gem) slope:

Victor Constant Ski Area in West Point, N.Y.

"No one knows about this. It's less than an hour north of the city. There is a ski area at West Point, owned and operated by the U.S. Army that is open to the public. And you can get a lift ticket there for $32 on the weekends for adults. So, so no one knows about this place, but it's a nice little hill, nice 600-foot vertical drop, and you should definitely check it out if you're looking for something different."

