Van, car collide slamming into Manhattan outdoor dining area, food stand

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a crash at East 50th Street and Second Avenue in Manhattan where a van and car collided and then slammed into an outdoor dining area and food stand, according to the FDNY.

At least seven people were injured when the black sedan crashed into the outdoor dining shed at about 8:40 a.m. The white van slammed into a food stand. It was not clear what lead to the collision between the van and the car.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The dining structure was unoccupied, but flying debris struck two children ages 5 and 7, causing minor injuries, said police. Four of the injured were taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Video from the scene shows airbags deployed inside the black vehicle. The van appears to have significant damage. The woodshed used for the outdoor dining area, poles, and a garbage can also be seen strewn onto the sidewalk and street.

Advertisement

A white van appears to have been involved in a collision that sent a black sedan crashing into an outdoor dining area in Manhattan. (FOX 5 NY)

Several streets are closed in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

With the Associated Press

The airbags deployed in the black sedan that crashed into an outdoor dining area in Manhattan. (FOX 5 NY)



