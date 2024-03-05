Six charged for smuggling goose and duck intestines from China: Feds

article

A group of six people have been charged in connection to a scheme to smuggle thousands of pounds of raw goose and duck intestines from China to New York City, according to the United States District of Eastern New York.

Investigators say the group allegedly operated under the name "Chu Feng Food Wholesale" to import and transport the illegal fowl.

The defendants, identified as Ming Huang Chen (also known as "Joe Chen"), Hangming Fang, Runhua Hou (also known as "Racheal Hou"), Hangting Lin, Minghao Lin, and Shanqing Ou, knowingly and willingly transported the illegal meats and in some cases sold them directly to consumers without proper certification as part of a conspiracy that spanned from August 2022 to May 2023.

Authorities say the suspects would falsely label the shipments as pet grooming tools and frozen seafood.

According to authorities, the importation of raw goose and duck intestines, along with any duck-blood products from China from unapproved establishments is prohibited.

Ming, Hangming are Chinese citizens charged with importing, transporting, and selling illegal merchandise from China to customers in the U.S.

Mings' wife Hou is also charged with assisting in selling the goods.

The defendants are expected to make an initial appearance in Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday.