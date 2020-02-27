Signal trouble causes NJ Transit delays again

article

New Jersey Transit commuters are dealing with yet another transit nightmare, which seem to happen with alarming regularity. Rail service in and out of Penn Station in Manhattan is delayed at least an hour because of signal problems.

NJ Transit buses and private carriers and the PATH system are cross-honoring rail tickets, authorities said.

Crowds have formed in Penn Station as commuters seeking to go home to New Jersey waited for their trains to be assigned tracks and departure times.

NJ Transit, the nation's third-largest transit system, has been plagued by service delays and cancelations, infrastructure problems, a shortage of engineers, accidents, and more.

Just this week, a petition was started calling on NJ Transit's leadership to resign.