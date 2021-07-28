NYPD to increase presence in the Bronx over youth gang activity

According to the latest data from the NYPD, shootings, murders, and overall crime in New York City have dropped compared to this time last year.

Numbers show that gun arrests in the city are up 43% to date, while shootings are down 36% compared to the same time period in 2020, while murders are down last month from 2020 and 2019

However, youth gang activity has become a major concern for law enforcement and community leaders, specifically in the Bronx.

"So far this year we've seen 29% of our shooting victims are under the age of 18 years old," said NYPD Chief of Departments Rodney Harrison.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Just a few weeks ago, police arrested 19-year-old Mekhi Williams and a 15-year-old for the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Mount Hope. Police say the victim was in a cab when the suspects pulled up on scooters and fired into the vehicle. They are now facing murder and other charges.

RELATED: Pair of teens charged with deadly shooting of Bronx 16-year-old

Investigators say that both of the suspects and the victims had gang ties.

Now, to combat the increase in gang violence, NYPD officials are reassigning 150 administrative officers and strategically placing them in Bronx hot spots.

Advertisement