Pair of teens charged with deadly shooting of Bronx 16-year-old

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 27 mins ago
Bronx
NEW YORK - A pair of teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bronx 16-year-old last week.

According to authorities, Ramon Gil-Medrano of Crotona Parkway was sitting in a cab in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx when two gunmen on scooters approached him and opened fire. Gil-Medrano was struck in the head and chest, and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Sunday, the NYPD announced that it had arrested Mekhi Williams, 19, and an unnamed 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.

Williams has been charged with murder, gang assault, conspiracy, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment while the 15-year-old boy was charged with murder and weapons possession.

Both suspects are awaiting arraignment. 

