Shootings erupt in Crown Heights as gunmen remain on the loose

Seven people were shot in three separate incidents across New York City in the early morning hours of Wednesday as gun violence continues to soar.

Four men were shot in the area of President Street and Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn just after 2 a.m. A man walked up to the group outside a building and opened fire, according to police.

A 25-year-old female was shot in the buttocks, a 19-year-old male was also shot in the buttocks, a 19-year-old male was shot in the back and a 35-year-old male was shot in the arm.

All were taken to local hospitals and were expected to recover.

In a separate shooting in Crown Heights, police found a 52-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg and a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the torso. The female victim was hospitalized in stable condition. The man died at the scene.

In Long Island City, a woman was found shot. She was expected to recover.

Advertisement

None of the shootings were connected, added cops. The gunmen fled the scene.

A day earlier, 10 people were shot across the city and 14 on Monday.

In one of those incidents, a 24-year-old man in East New York was shot by two men in the foot, according to police. The man fled the location, running southbound on Hendrix Street, where they entered a white Nissan Altima and fled towards Flatlands Avenue. The victim was removed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.

For the time period of July 6-12 shootings were up 277 percent from the same time a year earlier.

Peace marches were held in East New York, Crown Heights and East Harlem Tuesday night.

Some local leaders are blaming Mayor Bill de Blasio and his decision to disband the anti-crime unit of the NYPD. The group of officers were responsible for getting illegal guns off the streets.

"It's open season on these communities," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.