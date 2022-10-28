2 shot, 1 dead in shooting inside lobby of NYC housing complex

The NYPD is looking for a gunman who they say opened fire inside the lobby of the Campos Plaza NYCHA houses Thursday night in the East Village section of Manhattan.

A 21-year-old man was killed. A 24-year-old man was injured. Shell casings littered the floor after the shooting.

Police say the shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue hat. They’re still investigating whether he targeted the victims.

The man who survived the shooting was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The double shooting was the latest incidence of gun violence that continues plaguing New York City. Earlier in the day, two men were shot inside Miguel’s West Indian Restaurant in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

One of them, a 46-year-old, died. A 45-year-old man was critically injured. A surveillance video showed two men walk up to the restaurant and then run away seconds later.

Before the Brownsville shooting, police say Dwayne Gaddy, 44, hijacked an MTA bus in Cambria Heights, Queens.

He approached the bus carrying what turned out to be a fake gun.

The driver allowed him to board, but opened the doors to allow approximately two dozen passengers to exit.

Once they did, the driver complied with Gaddy’s demands to keep driving.

About 13 minutes into the ordeal, the driver - fearing for his life - jumped out the driver’s window.

Gaddy crashed the bus into a pole shortly thereafter and was arrested. He and the driver suffered minor injuries.